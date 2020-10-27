Introduction to health career class registration set at Decatur Public Library

DECATUR — Registration for the introduction to healthcare careers class will be held 9:30 a.m. Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 2 and 3, in the Adult Education area inside the Decatur Public Library.
Students will receive a job-shadowing experience at the end of the class with the potential for employment upon successful completion of the class and/or placed in an advanced class at Richland Community College.
Plan on two hours for the registration process. Child care is not available. Call (217) 875-7211, ext. 6264 for more information.
Former school buildings still in use
Brush College School
Durfee School
Jones School
Lakeview High School
Roosevelt Jr. High
Salem School
Spencer School
St. James School
