Introduction to health career class registration set at Decatur Public Library

DECATUR — Registration for the introduction to healthcare careers class will be held 9:30 a.m. Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 2 and 3, in the Adult Education area inside the Decatur Public Library.

Students will receive a job-shadowing experience at the end of the class with the potential for employment upon successful completion of the class and/or placed in an advanced class at Richland Community College.

Plan on two hours for the registration process. Child care is not available. Call (217) 875-7211, ext. 6264 for more information.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

