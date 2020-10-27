 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Introduction to health career class registration set
0 comments

Introduction to health career class registration set

{{featured_button_text}}
Richland/Workforce Adult Consortium
Provided photo

DECATUR — Registration for the introduction to healthcare careers class will be held 9:30 a.m. Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 2 and 3, in the Adult Education area inside the Decatur Public Library.

Students will receive a job-shadowing experience at the end of the class with the potential for employment upon successful completion of the class and/or placed in an advanced class at Richland Community College.

Plan on two hours for the registration process. Child care is not available. Call (217) 875-7211, ext. 6264 for more information.

Former school buildings still in use 

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News