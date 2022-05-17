Jeremy Morris named chief financial officer at Richland Community College

DECATUR – Jeremy Morris has been named chief financial officer for Richland Community College.

Morris was approved unanimously by the board of trustees during its meeting Tuesday. He replaces former Vice President of Finance Greg Florian, who retired this month.

He will lead the accounting and resources departments.

“I think for me it's a culmination of all the education and experience that I've obtained up to this point,” Morris said. “I've always wanted to be in an organization with people who are vested in their community and want to serve the students and faculty and staff.”

The board also elected officers on Tuesday, choosing to retain the current officers in their positions for another term: the Rev. Wayne Dunning will serve as chairman, Vicki Carr is vice chairman; and Dale Colee is board secretary.

Ben Andreas, who was appointed to replace former trustee Jaime Shobe-Brown when the latter moved out of Richland's district, agreed to take her place on the audit committee as well.

The trustees approved the tentative budget, presented by Controller Megan Moore, which includes educational and operation and maintenance funds totaling $18.5 million, with expenses of $16.3 million. Moore said the college has been able to reduce expenses by about $800,000 this year, and largely thanks to COVID-19 relief funds from the federal government, still has $500,000 to help students in the summer and fall semesters with education expenses.

Enrollment is expected to be about 80% online for the summer session and about 50% online for the fall semester, she said.

