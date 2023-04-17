DECATUR -- Jill Reedy, regional superintendent of schools for the Macon-Piatt Regional Office of Education, has been named to the board of trustees for the Community Foundation of Macon County.

Reedy will serve a three-year term and is eligible to serve up to three terms.

She has been with the regional office for eight years and was appointed as superintendent on Oct. 1 when former Superintendent Matt Snyder retired. The regional office oversees and supports 11 school districts in Macon and Piatt Counties with an enrollment of 18,248 students. Reedy also oversees Milligan Academy and Futures Unlimited, the regional office's alternative education programs.

Reedy earned a Bachelor of Science in Education degree from Illinois State University in 1997, a Master of Science in Educational Administration degree from Southwest Baptist University in 2004, and Specialist in Education degree from Eastern Illinois University in 2017.

She and her husband, Bret Reedy, have three sons, Jackson, Harrison, and Anderson.