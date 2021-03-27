Jim Reynolds: Adapting to changing demands has always been key to Millikin's success

Last March, Millikin University, like almost all other institutions of higher education, was forced into a model of education that we had not planned to implement all at once.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the uncertainty surrounding the transmission and severity of the virus, Millikin sent students home and converted the entire curriculum for every student into an online experience.

The early days of the pandemic were marked by concern for the welfare of our students and our community, incredible work performed under difficult conditions by our faculty and staff, and serious conversations about how we would make the online model of education work. The days were long and not much time was available for reflection or consensus building.

I arrived at Millikin last July as the new president, just in the midst of the rising number of confirmed cases and increasing mortality across the United States. What I found on my arrival was a dedicated group of people who were determined to create a return to campus plan that was safe, science-based, and adhered to the public health guidelines of mask wearing, hand washing and social distancing.

Each Wednesday, I was privileged to be a part of discussions with other senior administrators where we reaffirmed our plan and made sure our execution of the plan was sound.

