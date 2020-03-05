Job fair for Decatur high school students offers opportunities for summer and beyond

“A lot of them are in need of help, so this is a wonderful opportunity for them to come out and make themselves available to our students.”

Chontez Burton plans to be a child psychologist and just received his acceptance letter from Tennessee State University.

“I feel like I can get a great start with the YMCA or the Boys and Girls Club or the park district, where I can be around kids,” Burton said. “I just want to get experience with children."

Mateo Sanchez is interested in journalism and communications for a career and is planning to work his way through college. He hopes to go to Millikin University, so if he finds a job that will let him work and go to school at the same time, that would be ideal, he said.

Students were able to ask questions, fill out job applications and even, in some cases, have preliminary interviews at the job fair, and most had dressed for job interviews, too. The event is not only a place to look for a job, but a learning experience about how to find job opportunities and what options are available.