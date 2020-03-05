Job fair for Decatur high school students offers opportunities for summer and beyond

DECATUR — Students at Decatur Public Schools have big plans and ambitions, but in the meantime, they need some cash.
“I'm looking for a customer service job, where I'm helping people and talking to people,” said Anaudia Williams, a senior at MacArthur High School. “One of the main ones I'm looking at is the (Decatur) Park District, with the water park and the splash park. Or working in the hospital and being able to do a job that involves talking to people and helping them.”
Decatur Public Schools' annual job fair was held at both MacArthur and Eisenhower high schools this week and is in its third year, said Leslie Risby, Innovative Programs coordinator. The job fair is for sophomores through seniors who are looking for summer or part-time jobs, or full-time jobs for seniors after they graduate.
“We just want to make sure we make the resources available to them,” Risby said. “Most of our students want to work, they want to make money, so we've had a nice response from our business partners in the community.
“A lot of them are in need of help, so this is a wonderful opportunity for them to come out and make themselves available to our students.”
Chontez Burton plans to be a child psychologist and just received his acceptance letter from Tennessee State University.
“I feel like I can get a great start with the YMCA or the Boys and Girls Club or the park district, where I can be around kids,” Burton said. “I just want to get experience with children."
Mateo Sanchez is interested in journalism and communications for a career and is planning to work his way through college. He hopes to go to Millikin University, so if he finds a job that will let him work and go to school at the same time, that would be ideal, he said.
Students were able to ask questions, fill out job applications and even, in some cases, have preliminary interviews at the job fair, and most had dressed for job interviews, too. The event is not only a place to look for a job, but a learning experience about how to find job opportunities and what options are available.
Kyleah Clark has an internship at Caterpillar Inc. in her field of choice, human resources, which is giving her good mentors and experience, she said.
“I was talking to (Decatur Memorial Hospital) and (HSHS) St. Mary's here,” Clark said, “The DMH lady is actually from human resources there, and she told me it's a great position and I should go for it.”
Jaydiona Eubanks hopes to find something where she can be outdoors a lot. She wants to be a forensic pathologist and plans to get her general education credits at Richland while she determines where to go after that.
“I want to be the person who does autopsies,” she said. “I wanted to be a nurse, but after I got older, I got more interested in the bodies, and I was watching videos about how they do autopsies and I got interested in that.”
