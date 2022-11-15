Johns Hill closes early, remote learning on Wednesday

DECATUR — Johns Hill Magnet School has an issue with its heating system that is causing a sewer smell on the second and third floors.

Decatur Public Schools spokeswoman Denise Swarthout said parents may pick up their students at any time during the day, though middle school students on a field trip to Springfield will not return to the building until 1:30 p.m.

Students will be sent home with their iPads Tuesday and will be in remote learning on Wednesday while the heating system is repaired. Students who are not picked up will remain on the first floor until dismissal time.