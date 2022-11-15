 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Johns Hill closes early, remote learning on Wednesday

  • 0

DECATUR — Johns Hill Magnet School has an issue with its heating system that is causing a sewer smell on the second and third floors.

Decatur Public Schools spokeswoman Denise Swarthout said parents may pick up their students at any time during the day, though middle school students on a field trip to Springfield will not return to the building until 1:30 p.m.

Students will be sent home with their iPads Tuesday and will be in remote learning on Wednesday while the heating system is repaired. Students who are not picked up will remain on the first floor until dismissal time.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

India due to become world’s most populous country

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News