Johns Hill closes early, remote learning on Wednesday

DECATUR — J
ohns Hill Magnet School has an issue with its heating system that is causing a sewer smell on the second and third floors.
Decatur Public Schools spokeswoman Denise Swarthout said parents may pick up their students at any time during the day, though middle school students on a field trip to Springfield will not return to the building until 1:30 p.m.
Students will be sent home with their iPads Tuesday and will be in remote learning on Wednesday while the heating system is repaired. Students who are not picked up will remain on the first floor until dismissal time.
PHOTOS: Iron Horse Farm introduces Clydesdales to Johns Hill School students
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Iron Horse Farm, based in Lovington, provides an educational presentation with a Clydesdale mare, Ava, and Clydesdale foal, Roux, for students at Johns Hill School Wednesday April 3, 2019.
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW From left, kindergartners Jayda Partee, Glen Thomas, Justice Walker and Avaince Demmer get an up close look at Clydesdale, Ava, during the Iron Horse Farm educational presentation at Johns Hill School Wednesday.
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Fourth grader Mohamed Mohamed takes a turn petting Clydesdale, Ava, during the Iron Horse Farm educational presentation at Johns Hill School Wednesday.
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Jane Dobrinsky of Iron Horse Farm interacts with Clydesdale, Ava, during the farm’s educational presentation at Johns Hill School Wednesday.
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Iron Horse Farm, based in Lovington, provides an educational presentation with a Clydesdale mare, Ava, and Clydesdale foal, Roux, for students at Johns Hill School Wednesday April 3, 2019.
