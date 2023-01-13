Johns Hill FIRST Lego League team heads to state competition

DECATUR — FIRST Lego League is about a lot more than robotics.

Johns Hill Magnet School's team, It's Electric, will compete at the state level on Jan. 28 at the University of Illinois, and a big reason they qualified is their research project on electric vehicles.

“This all originated from an idea that we found on the gas-powered car originally,” said eighth grader Isabella Springer. “It's called the battery jacket and it's for electric vehicles because this year's (FIRST Lego League) theme is 'Superpowered' and this is the subject we chose.”

Electric vehicles lose 41% of their battery power in temperatures lower than 40 degrees, Springer said, and the team wanted to find a way to address that.

“Although electric cars are more 'green' than fossil-fueled cars, they're still not completely green. If we can reduce their impact, that helps a lot, and that's one of our core values that we're working on,” she said.

FIRST Lego League supports STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) learning in a variety of ways, said Kim Miller, the team's coach. One of those is through the robotics competition, in which students have to design and build a robot and program it to perform specific tasks in competition.

The research project, which Springer referred to, is the one that earns the most points in a competition. And the core values — discovery, impact, innovation, inclusion and teamwork — are expressed through FIRST's philosophy of gracious professionalism and “coopertition,” a FIRST term for cooperation and competition combined. It's not unusual, for example, that if a team at a competition has technical difficulties or needs a part for their robot that they don't have, for another team to pitch in and help out.

Caterpillar Inc. supports FIRST locally with funding and with advice and coaching from engineers, Miller said.

The Johns Hill team's solution for electric vehicle batteries was a fiberglass “jacket” that keeps the battery from getting so cold when temperatures plummet, Springer said. It attaches to the undercarriage. While the lithium batteries on electric vehicles are already somewhat insulated, this is an extra layer for climates, like Illinois', where it can get really cold in winter. The jacket can easily be removed during warmer weather so the battery doesn't overheat.

FIRST Lego League was founded by Dean Kamen and the owner of LEGO Group Kjeld Kirk Kristiansen in 1998 as a way to combine fun and learning for students of all ages. Participants learn problem-solving skills, how to use and be comfortable with technology, and gain confidence in tackling problems as a group.

The Johns Hill team was started by retired Johns Hill teacher Liz Bartimus years ago, and at the time, Bartimus said, she didn't know anything about FIRST or robotics. Over the years, the activity has spread to other Decatur schools. At competitions, teams come from other schools, 4-H clubs and private schools, and at the statewide competition on Jan. 28, they'll be one of 48 teams. If they do well, they could go on to national and even international competition.

This year's team includes, besides Springer, Kaylee Sommer, Gavin Gibson, Abubakr Maji, and Sheldon Fluker and Treavon Rogers, whom the others jokingly call “the buffoons” because doing things that make the team laugh is their self-appointed task. When the pressure's on, laughter helps them get through it, Sommer said.

“They laugh a lot,” said Bartimus, who continues to help with the FIRST team even in retirement. “This is the most chill team I've ever had.”

