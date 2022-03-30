Johns Hill to host International Art Fair

DECATUR — Johns Hill Magnet School's annual International Art Fair will be 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 1, at the school, 1025 E. Johns.

Art from students at the school will be on display along with henna tattoos, origami and face painting, pizza for purchase, international foods for tasting and cultural displays.

Johns Hill is home to the district's English as a Second Language classes and the student body includes children from several different countries and cultures.

The event is free and open to the public.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

