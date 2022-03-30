 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Johns Hill to host International Art Fair

Johns Hill Magnet School

Johns Hill Magnet School's colors are red, white and blue and blue is a favorite color to illuminate the building at night with the new LED lights. 

 Provided photo

DECATUR — Johns Hill Magnet School's annual International Art Fair will be 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 1, at the school, 1025 E. Johns.

Art from students at the school will be on display along with henna tattoos, origami and face painting, pizza for purchase, international foods for tasting and cultural displays.

Johns Hill is home to the district's English as a Second Language classes and the student body includes children from several different countries and cultures. 

The event is free and open to the public.

