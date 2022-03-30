Johns Hill to host International Art Fair

DECATUR — Johns Hill Magnet School's annual International Art Fair will be 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 1, at the school, 1025 E. Johns.
Art from students at the school will be on display along with henna tattoos, origami and face painting, pizza for purchase, international foods for tasting and cultural displays.
Johns Hill is home to the district's English as a Second Language classes and the student body includes children from several different countries and cultures.
The event is free and open to the public.
1 of 6
Maxey_Caleb2 031014.jpg
Herald & Review, Danny Damiani
Caleb Maxey, a fifth grader at Johns Hill Magnet School, acts out driving a car during an improv game based on charades during the school's Destination Imagination team practice Monday. The team, The Unicorns with Unibrows, is competing in the improvisational challenge at the state tournament at Illinois State University on April 12.
Hannah Frederick and Marie Schaffer, sixth graders at Johns Hill Magnet School, perform an improv warmup game with their adviser Karyn Webb that involved them acting out changing a diaper during the school's Destination Imagination team practice Monday. The team is competing in the improvisational challenge at the state tournament at Illinois State University on April 12.
Caleb Maxey, a fifth grader at Johns Hill Magnet School, warms up with an improv game during the school's Destination Imagination team practice Monday. The team is competing in the improvisational challenge at the state tournament at Illinois State University on April 12.
Delaney Kwasny watches Marie Schaffer act out her role as a circus ringmaster during an improvisational sketch during the school's Destination Imagination team practice Monday. The improvisational challenge at the state tournament involves randomly choosing a historical career, a modern career and a problem that the students need to all incorporate in their sketch.
Delaney Kwasny acts out an improvisational sketch with Marie Schaffer, Hannah Frederick and Caleb Maxey during the school's Destination Imagination team practice Monday. The group is practicing for the improvisational challenge at the state tournament at Illinois State University on April 12.
Karyn Webb, the Johns Hill Magnet School Destination Imagination adviser, goes over a sketch that the team just finished to give them pointers during a practice Monday. The improvisational challenge at the state tournament involves randomly choosing a historical career, a modern career and a problem that the students need to all incorporate in their sketch.
