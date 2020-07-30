You have permission to edit this article.
Jumpstart Back to School Clinic cancelled because of COVID-19 concerns
DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department, Crossing Healthcare, and First Christian Church have cancelled the Jumpstart Back to School Clinic originally scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 1.

“This decision was made due to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in Macon County and the imperative need to implement all precautionary measures possible to protect the families we serve and our healthcare staff,” according to a health department news release.

Health officials encourage parents/guardians to contact the health department at (217) 423-6988 to schedule required vaccinations or Crossing Healthcare at (217) 877-9117 to schedule schools physicals and/or vaccinations.

