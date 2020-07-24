Just announced: Decatur schools to use 'virtual learning' for at least first quarter

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR – All Decatur Public Schools students will learn remotely for at least the first quarter of the 2020-21 school year, it was announced Friday.

The district released its plan at 7 a.m. Friday. Student instruction will begin on Monday, Aug. 17.

Schools have been out since March because of COVID-19.

“This is certainly not the start to the 2020 school year that we would have hoped for, but we know that it’s ultimately the best decision we can make for our students, staff, and all our DPS families to prioritize their health and safety,” said Paul Fregeau, superintendent of Decatur Public Schools, in a statement. “From teachers and principals to parents and students, I want to thank everyone involved in the planning process. It took a lot of time, effort, difficult conversations, and many changes along the way, but I think starting the year with virtual learning only is the best decision possible for our community.”

A team that included representatives of the seven unions representing employees, as well as administrators and principals, worked on the plan since June. The team also sought input and feedback from parents and students.