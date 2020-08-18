Kaylor set to leave Children's Museum of Illinois, Koester named interim CEO

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — The Children's Museum of Illinois will soon have a new interim leader.

Amber Kaylor, who has served as president and CEO of the Decatur attraction since 2016, is set to become the CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Illinois. She will transition out of her Children’s Museum role at the end of the month.

Abby Koester, the current vice president of operation who has worked alongside Kaylor more than four years, has been selected to serve as the interim leader.

“I love the museum, I am so proud of what we have accomplished together, and I was looking forward to building on what we have done,” Kaylor said. “I was not looking to leave, but this new position presented itself and it will allow me to serve the children and families of our community on a broader level.”

In Kaylor’s four years, she oversaw significant growth of the museum, including the Thomas P. Schneider Heroes Hall, the law enforcement themed expansion that added 7,000 square feet and over 30 educational exhibits, along with a helicopter and a firetruck.

The Children's Museum recently entered into an agreement with Innovation Learning, who are using the premises for Decatur Public Schools' students Monday through Friday.

“Our collaboration with Decatur Public Schools and Innovation Learning is a wonderful opportunity for us to meet educational needs,” Koester said. “Fundraising remains a top priority so that we can continue to serve our mission of enhancing the community through the informal education of the arts and sciences.”

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.