Kids in foster care among those helped by 18-year-old Decatur native's fundraising project

“Because I’ve been away, it’s kind of been difficult, or harder than it really would have been if I would have been here,” Corbin Steck said. “But my mom has helped me out a lot.”

Flyers were hung at both Kids-N-Fitness locations, and Corbin Steck said his mother had been updating him on the progress throughout the project while he was away at school.

“The parents there were amazing and hooked us up and got us over 200 new outfits and 45 pairs of shoes,” Corbin Steck said.

The high school senior also had assistance from his cousin, 16-year-old Sophie Ringer, with sorting through the clothing and sorting items by size.

Corbin Steck purchased a shoe rack to give to the Northeast Community Fund, along with the nearly 50 pairs of shoes.

Kids-N-Fitness purchased 48 backpacks, and Corbin filled them with clothing to donate to the Lollipop Closet. Amy Steck said the daycare would buy up to 24 more backpacks to fill with spare outfits that were collected.

“I did not realize we would have this many, which is super awesome and amazing,” Danneberger said while at the Steck family home Monday morning, collecting the donations.