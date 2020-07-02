Lake Land College announces reopening plans

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — In-person and online classes and programs will take place at Lake Land College with its program designed to help the college reopen during the coronavirus pandemic.

The "blend of formats" was part of Lake Land's announcement of its reopening plan, which also includes a requirement of wearing face masks at all college facilities.

To prepare for the fall semester, Lake Land's main campus and its extension centers will reopen to current and prospective students on Aug. 10, a news release about the plan said.

There will be access to services and the chance to meet with faculty and staff while following social distancing requirements, the release said. It also said some computer labs will be open for students to access required course materials.

Lake Land's class schedule will soon be updated to reflect the new and differing learning formats, according to the release. It said new students can begin the process online at lakelandcollege.edu/enroll.