Lake Land College announces reopening plans

MATTOON — In-person and online classes and programs will take place at Lake Land College with its program designed to help the college reopen during the coronavirus pandemic.
The "blend of formats" was part of Lake Land's announcement of its reopening plan, which also includes a requirement of wearing face masks at all college facilities.
To prepare for the fall semester, Lake Land's main campus and its extension centers will reopen to current and prospective students on Aug. 10, a news release about the plan said.
There will be access to services and the chance to meet with faculty and staff while following social distancing requirements, the release said. It also said some computer labs will be open for students to access required course materials.
Lake Land's class schedule will soon be updated to reflect the new and differing learning formats, according to the release. It said new students can begin the process online at lakelandcollege.edu/enroll.
Also, all students, college employees and visitors will be required to complete an online self-assessment each day before visiting the college. The release said the self-assessment can be found on the college's COVID-19 website, lakelandcollege.edu/covid-19faq.
Before returning to work, all college employees will go through online training on safety precautions and procedures that "will be followed throughout the college community," the release said.
It said college staff are preparing to accommodate social distancing and other safety precautions. Current online services will still be available, the release said.
In the release, Lake Land President Josh Bullock said the college is following requirements from the Illinois Community College Board, the Illinois Board of Higher Education and the state of Illinois.
The reopening plan was developed based on those requirements and input from college officials to "meet the educational needs of our students and protect the health and safety" of the college community, Bullock said.
