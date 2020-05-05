Lake Land College to celebrate graduates with virtual ceremony

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

MATTOON — Lake Land College has announced plans for a virtual commencement ceremony to be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 18.

The action comes in response to gathering size limitations brought about by coronavirus, which led to classes being conducted online and the cancellation of the college’s traditional commencement ceremony and other activities.

The virtual ceremony will include many aspects of the traditional commencement ceremony, such as speakers, recognition of awards and the reading of graduates’ names along with a slide featuring a photo and degree.

“We are thrilled to be able to celebrate the outstanding accomplishments of the Laker Nation Class of 2020 at the college’s first-ever Virtual Commencement Ceremony,” college President Josh Bullock said. “We have so much admiration for these graduates. Completing a college degree or certificate is a milestone worthy of great celebration in the best of circumstances, but succeeding during the unexpected transition to a virtual environment is remarkable and very worthy of celebration.”

Graduates will soon receive a Laker Grad Pack in the mail with celebratory gifts from the college and Alumni Association, as well as a cap, tassel and diploma cover.