Lake Land looks at bright side of enrollment report that shows COVID-related declines

MATTOON — Lake Land College officials report that they have heard of many students of all ages postponing their higher education plans due to challenges posed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Those postponements are reflected in Lake Land's 10th day spring enrollment summary, which shows that the college's total student headcount enrollment decreased by 8.1% from spring 2020 to the current semester.
Still, interim Vice President for Student Services Valerie Lynch said she takes encouragement from Lake Land's student retention and completion rates remaining steady and from the college still being the top destination for recent area high school graduates.
"We do have a lot of positive things here. Our retention rate for the year is good," Lynch said. "That number didn't change a lot and that's something to celebrate in a pandemic."
Monday evening, Lake Land's Board of Trustees heard in the summary that total headcount enrollment decreased by 347 students, from 4,301 students in spring 2020 to 3,954 this semester. The summary also showed that total full-time equivalent credit hour enrollment decreased by 12.3%, 359.6, from 2,922.7 to 2,563.1 during that same timeframe.
Enrollment in Illinois Department of Corrections education program classes and in courses that will start later this spring are not included in the 10th day summary.
Lake Land enrolled 146 transfer students by the 10th day this semester, 44 more than the 102 it enrolled in spring 2020. The college experienced declines in some other areas, including the number of continuing education students dropping by 288 from 2,468 to 2,180.
During her presentation Monday evening, Lynch said other Illinois community colleges have reported comparable declines in total enrollment this semester and an ongoing trend of declines in nontraditional student enrollment in recent years.
College President Josh Bullock said many students ages 23 and up have put their educational goals, including workforce training, on the "backburner" this academic year in particular while dealing with economic challenges caused by the pandemic.
Laboratory space limitations during the pandemic led to Lake Land not taking freshman admissions for one of its workforce ready programs, dental hygiene, in 2020-2021. Vice President for Academic Services Jon Althaus said at Monday's meeting that Lake Land typically enrolls 24-30 freshman dental hygienist students per year.
Despite these challenges, Lynch said Lake Land's student retention and completion rates remained steady. A total of 1,967, 72%, of the 2,733 degree and certificate students enrolled in the fall continued their studies to the spring. A total of 158 of those students, 6%, graduated at the end of the fall. That resulted in total retention or completion for 78% of those fall students.
In addition, Lynch said Lake Land's drawing power for area high school graduates remains steady. Of the 1,137 area students who enrolled in college during the school year after their graduation, 603 of them (53%), went to Lake Land. Lake Land was followed by Eastern Illinois University, Indiana State University, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville.
Bullock said Lake Land has been able to continue serving students during the pandemic by adapting coursework, plus support services, to online formats while still offering essential lab classes on campus.
Lake Land's president said they have heard from some students who prefer in-person learning and are taking a break from their studies until these classes resume. Bullock said they also have heard from many students, particularly those who live far from campus, who appreciate having online courses available. He said Lake Land will offer both in-person and online options in the years to come.
"We are really finding new ways to connect with students. In the long term, that will help us show the value of Lake Land," Bullock said. He added, "We are flexible and we are always wanting to try new things to help our students."