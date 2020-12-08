Lake Land to hold Winter Virtual Commencement Ceremony

MATTOON — Lake Land College has announced that it plans to honor graduates at its first Winter Virtual Commencement Ceremony at 6 p.m. Dec. 21.

The winter event is part of ongoing COVID-19 modifications at Lake Land, which also held a Spring Virtual Commencement Ceremony after having to cancel its traditional in-person ceremony due to public health restrictions on the size of gatherings.

“Completing a college degree or certificate is a milestone worthy of great celebration in the best of circumstances, but succeeding during these unprecedented times is remarkable and very worthy of celebration,” said Lake Land President Josh Bullock in a press release. “We are thrilled to be able to celebrate the outstanding accomplishments of the Laker Nation Class of 2020 at the college’s first-ever Winter Virtual Commencement Ceremony.”

Lake Land reported that the virtual ceremony will include many aspects of the traditional commencement ceremony, such as speakers and the reading of graduates’ names.