Lake Land to require masks to be worn in campus buildings

MATTOON — Lake Land College reported that masks covering the nose and mouth will be required for everyone at all times while in campus buildings starting Wednesday, regardless of vaccination status.

The college reported that this mask measure is part Lake Land’s Emergency Operations Center Team implementing new pandemic response safety protocols to protect the college community in accordance with new guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Lake Land President Josh Bullock said that ever since the college announced its return to a more traditional campus environment and in-person class offerings for the fall, it has been closely monitoring the rapid spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant and the issuance of new public health guidelines.

"Knowing that a majority of the counties in our college district are at CDC’s 'substantial' or 'high' risk levels for community transmission, we are taking these measures to ensure a safe and effective learning environment," Bullock said.

Lake Land reported that those on campus can remove their masks when alone in an enclosed room with the door shut or in a designated eating area.

All plans for in-person services, classes, events and meetings will continue as planned, maintaining social distancing whenever feasible while indoors. For the fall semester, students can select from in-person, virtual and online courses to build a schedule that best suits their needs.