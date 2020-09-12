Watch now: Land of Lincoln Credit Union donates to Boys and Girls Club playground

DECATUR – With no outdoor playground equipment, members of the Boys and Girls Club have to take eight-block “buddy walks” to Torrance Park's playground.
That's all going to change soon, thanks to Land of Lincoln Credit Union.
On Friday, the credit union donated $46,500 to the club to build its very own playground.
“We're extremely excited about it,” said Executive Director Shamika Bond. “We're thankful to Land of Lincoln Credit Union. They reached out and they wanted to do something for the community and we expressed the need for the kids to have an outdoor play facility, and they answered that need.”
The plan is to make it a community build project, Bond said, and equipment will be installed in spring 2021. The Boys and Girls Club is next door to Hope Academy, and about 20 percent of the club's membership is made up of Hope students, who will also be free to use the equipment.
The hope is that volunteers will help build the playground and donate whatever incidental funds are required to complete it, she said.
Robert Ares of Land of Lincoln also wanted to include a “buddy bench,” he said.
“We want a couple of buddy benches for those kids who are, perhaps, feeling a little bit down,” he said. “They'll sit on the bench and other kids will see them there and hopefully bring them into the fold and have fun with them as well.”
The credit union wanted to help, he said, because their philosophy is to find a need in the community and fill it.
“We want to express, in a tangible way, good things happen in our community and this is a great project,” he said. “We couldn't have a better partner.”
Land of Lincoln's Cayla Hittmeier said the credit union also wants to challenge other businesses.
“We encourage other businesses to see a need and step up,” she said. “A lot of organizations need a helping hand.”
Land of Lincoln employees volunteered in various roles for a total of 2,200 hours in 2019, Ares said, and serving their community is important to the credit union.
The Boys and Girls Club serves 80 children ages 7 to 17.
