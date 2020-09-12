Watch now: Land of Lincoln Credit Union donates to Boys and Girls Club playground

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR – With no outdoor playground equipment, members of the Boys and Girls Club have to take eight-block “buddy walks” to Torrance Park's playground.

That's all going to change soon, thanks to Land of Lincoln Credit Union.

On Friday, the credit union donated $46,500 to the club to build its very own playground.

“We're extremely excited about it,” said Executive Director Shamika Bond. “We're thankful to Land of Lincoln Credit Union. They reached out and they wanted to do something for the community and we expressed the need for the kids to have an outdoor play facility, and they answered that need.”

The plan is to make it a community build project, Bond said, and equipment will be installed in spring 2021. The Boys and Girls Club is next door to Hope Academy, and about 20 percent of the club's membership is made up of Hope students, who will also be free to use the equipment.

The hope is that volunteers will help build the playground and donate whatever incidental funds are required to complete it, she said.