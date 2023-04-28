BLUE MOUND — First grader Becca Burleson got a new superhero name on Friday: Becca the Best.

She was recruited by Captain Super Grin, sometimes known as Anika Flores, during a Delta Dental Land of Smiles assembly at Meridian Elementary School, to help fight Caz Cavity. Becca's job was to hold up a sign telling students to brush and floss twice a day, and the other students' job was to read the sign at the top of their lungs every time Becca raised it.

The Land of Smiles assembly is a way to remind kids of good dental hygiene, but to make it fun, Flores said afterward. She and Marcus Martinez, who portrayed Caz, will present that message to 6,000 kids over three weeks, and teachers can go to heyteachers.org for more ideas to reinforce the message afterward.

Kids received a dental health kit containing a toothbrush, floss and toothpaste when they returned to their classrooms.

“It was fun,” to be a superhero, Becca said afterward. Her mom had already taught her about dental health, she said, but she enjoyed the assembly.

Delta Dental of Illinois sponsors the program every spring, reaching over 21,000 students this year altogether.

About 62% of parents report that their children have already had dental problems, Delta found in a survey. A checkup with the dentist is required by state law for Illinois students in kindergarten, second, sixth and ninth grade. But it’s also key for students to maintain good oral health habits — such as eating healthy foods and limiting sugary drinks — throughout the school year. Education provides the foundation for kids to establish a lifetime of good oral health.

Captain Super Grin, assisted by Terri Tooth Fairy — who said “I got my wings at Target!” — and Toothpick, both portrayed by Martinez, reminded the kids to eat healthy snacks, drink water instead of sugary sodas, and get plenty of exercise in addition to taking care of their teeth, for overall good health.

The presentation was created by The National Theatre for Children.