Lawmakers announce bill mandating sex education for all Illinois K-12 students

Districts would be required to inform parents about the planned classes at the beginning of each school year, Leahy said. Parents would be able to opt their children out of these lessons, which are to be implemented no later than July 1, 2021, with a written note.

“Illinois has consistently been the anchor in the Midwest when it comes to inclusion, equality, advancing justice and ensuring that all communities are respected and supported,” Equality Illinois Public Policy Director Mike Ziri said.

Not permitted under the REACH Act — Responsible Education for Adolescent and Children’s Health — is the promotion of “any religious doctrine” or exclusion of the “health needs of individuals who are intersex or individuals of diverse sexual orientations, gender identities, or gender expressions,” according to the bill.

Abstinence is permitted as an array of information and skills taught to students, Leahy said.