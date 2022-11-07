Legacy of Learning Banquet honors Decatur grads, teacher

DECATUR — After a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, the Legacy of Learning banquet was held Saturday and honored two Decatur School District alums and one of its teachers.

This year's honorees were Kara Demirjian-Huss and Dion Brown, and Outstanding Educator Ashlee Smith, a special education teacher at Stephen Decatur Middle School.

“Kara Demirjian-Huss and Dion Brown demonstrate for our students that the Decatur Public Schools can launch them to make a meaningful impact on the world,” said Zach Shields, executive director of the Decatur Public Schools Foundation, which sponsors the Legacy of Learning.

Demirjian-Huss, a 1988 graduate of MacArthur High School, had plans to shape the global fashion industry and secured an internship with Donna Karan New York and a degree in apparel and textile marketing management from the University of Illinois. She found a position as visual merchandiser for Bachrach, but in 1994, her family needed her to lead the marketing of two new acquisitions.

Demirjian-Huss opened DCC Marketing in 2000, and within three years, the women-led firm was partnering with Fortune 500 companies on a global scale. In 2019, after a rigorous process, DCC officially became a Certified Women’s Business Enterprise.

Brown is a 1982 graduate of MacArthur and the chief operating officer of the National Museum of African American Music.

Since joining the museum in April, Brown has been responsible for efforts that resulted in a $200,000 savings within the first three months. Most recently he led the reorganization of the team, which has resulted in an overall savings of $300,000 in the first six months while growing the staff at the same time. Brown also led the way in identifying the opportunity to retain the rights of the outsourced store which will add an additional gross revenue of $850,000 annually.

Brown retired from the United States Air Force after 21 years of service, and is a member of Mu Beta Phi Military Fraternity, Inc. He was recognized by the Delta Business Journal as one of its “Top Minority Business Leaders.”

Ashlee Smith operates a life skills coffee shop with her students at Stephen Decatur and houses classroom comfort guinea pigs. Special education students are the most vulnerable students in our schools and Smith's desire is to go above and beyond for them.

Smith has been a special education teacher for 17 years.

“This is my dream job,” she said. “Helping Life Skills students become more independent is my favorite part of it. Our classroom feels like a family and humor helps keep the environment positive.”