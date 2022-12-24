Letters to Santa: See the special section

Christmas markets are a quintessential holiday tradition in Europe. Nearly every city, regardless of size, likely has at least one open-air bazaar that pops up sometime between mid-November and early December to sell holiday tchotchkes and treats.
These advent markets aren't a modern-day invention, either. They've been around for centuries. The first recorded instance dates back to 1298, when vendors in Vienna, Austria, obtained permission to run a December market. Over the next century, these cold-weather bazaars increased in popularity, and by 1384 the first Christkindlmarkt had opened in Germany. Originally, the markets sold all of the practical things folks would need to make it through the long cold winters—meat, root vegetables, warm textiles, etc.—but eventually, they began focusing more on special, seasonal items, though the exact timeline of that shift is hard to pin down.
According to National Geographic, there are now 2,500 to 3,000 Christmas markets in Germany alone. In anticipation of these and the thousands of other Christmas markets around the world opening up, Stacker compiled a collection of 25 images showcasing some of the most beautiful Christmas markets out there. From historic bazaars to more modern markets, these festivals and their offerings are sure to put you in the holiday spirit.
You may also like: 50 fascinating cultural UNESCO World Heritage sites around the world