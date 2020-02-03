Leveled reading guides Decatur students and teachers

“We do many things here to get (kindergartners) up to the (level) C, including families working with them at home,” Fane said. “It's huge, not only for fluency, but for comprehension, coding, all those things are important.”

According to Scholastic , effective literacy programs offer both support and challenge in appropriate proportions. Leveled reading materials in a variety of genres, along with instruction and individual reading, reading aloud, vocabulary building and writing, builds readers who not only can read, but comprehend, retain and enjoy the written word. Their site offers teachers a step-by-step guide for creating a leveled reading program in their classrooms.

Books in classrooms are grouped by reading level, and for class work, kids use the books in their own level, but each classroom also has a set of books that are not grouped, and the school library's books are not grouped by level, either. If a student is interested by a book that's not in his or her level, nobody's going to stop the child from checking out that book and giving it a go, Fane said. The point is for kids to enjoy reading and to improve their ability and if they're going to enjoy a book, even if it's a little beyond their level, that's what matters.