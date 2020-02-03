Leveled reading guides Decatur students and teachers

DECATUR — Tanerrianah Thomas reads at level Q on a scale of A-Z.
Typically, a level of Z is the goal for the end of seventh grade. Level Q is a fifth-grade reading level, and her goal is to reach a U by the end of this school year.
“I like reading because it helps your brain know what it's doing and it's education for your age,” said the French Academy second-grader, who likes books about dogs, particularly pugs, because she has a pug at home.
Leveled reading is used in Decatur schools to help teachers and students keep track of how kids are doing.
“We use data to guide everything that we're doing and that includes reading levels,” said Julie Fane, principal of French Academy. “Among many other things, it's definitely one data point that we're looking at. We're constantly tracking where children are and where they need to be as well as the kids tracking that. It's not just the staff. The kids have individual goals as well as in each grade level, there's a wide range.”
Levels A-C is typical for kindergarten, while first grade has a six-level span. The goal is for students to read at grade level by third grade.
“We do many things here to get (kindergartners) up to the (level) C, including families working with them at home,” Fane said. “It's huge, not only for fluency, but for comprehension, coding, all those things are important.”
According to Scholastic, effective literacy programs offer both support and challenge in appropriate proportions. Leveled reading materials in a variety of genres, along with instruction and individual reading, reading aloud, vocabulary building and writing, builds readers who not only can read, but comprehend, retain and enjoy the written word. Their site offers teachers a step-by-step guide for creating a leveled reading program in their classrooms.
Books in classrooms are grouped by reading level, and for class work, kids use the books in their own level, but each classroom also has a set of books that are not grouped, and the school library's books are not grouped by level, either. If a student is interested by a book that's not in his or her level, nobody's going to stop the child from checking out that book and giving it a go, Fane said. The point is for kids to enjoy reading and to improve their ability and if they're going to enjoy a book, even if it's a little beyond their level, that's what matters.
Teachers do formal assessments of students' reading three times a year, but less structured assessments are under way all the time.
Third-graders Jayden Windfield and Marya Bradford are both Harry Potter fans and fully aware of their reading goals and how to get there. They read a variety of books for pleasure, but they know which leveled books will raise their official level, too.
“We start out at a level A and then we go up,” said Jayden. “Every time we finish a book and we answer questions, we can go on to the next level.”
“Our teacher tests us on the type of book,” Marya added. “It has to be a certain book.”
As the students answer questions on their leveled books, the teacher notes how well they did understanding and retaining what they read, and that determines their readiness to move on.
“It really does (help),” Jayden said. “It helps us read better, and on the state testing, it helps us sound out the words and spell them, which also helps us read.”
“We learn a lot about vocabulary in reading,” Marya said.
______________________________________________________________
