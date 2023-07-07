DECATUR — Free children's books are available in Little Free Libraries throughout the city, including at a local laundromat.

“It’s a brilliant idea,” said mother Deshawn Gazelle. “A lot of kids come in here and probably take a lot of books home.”

The Decatur Kiwanis Clubs have donated several books and shelves for their Little Free Libraries designed to keep children reading. Their latest display was unveiled at the Pride Cleaners, 912 W. Eldorado St., Decatur.

The laundromat has a small area designated for play with several toys.

“The books are a plus,” Gazelle said.

Kiwanis members noticed other Little Libraries were in neighborhoods or in a residents' yards.

“They are typically in really nice neighborhoods,” said Douglas A. Warren, Kiwanis Lt. Gov. Division 27 Illinois and Eastern Iowa District. “The kids, well, they can’t go into a yard to take a book.”

The local Kiwanis Clubs, consisting of Golden K, Early Bird Kiwanis and Decatur Noon Kiwanis, will work together to maintain and supply the donated books. Their plans are to install more libraries at locations common with families, such as the Macon County Health Department, Crossing Healthcare and the Downtown Decatur Transportation Center.

“We have to work it out with each one,” Warren said.

Kiwanis Little Free Libraries For more information on how to support the Little Free Libraries, visit a Kiwanis Club meeting or member on the Facebook pages, at Golden K, Early Bird Kiwanis and Decatur Noon Kiwanis, or email littlefreelibraries@decaturilkiwanis.org.

The Pride Cleaners on Eldorado Street is the second Little Library location for the dry cleaners. The Kiwanis installed their library at Pride Cleaners on North Main Street seven months ago.

The project began in Decatur after a few books were left over from a church rummage sale, according to Charles "Chuck" Zweck, Decatur Kiwanis Little Libraries’ Steering Committee Chair.

“We got those books, and we purchased some more books,” he said. “The purpose is to put the books where kids are and to put books in kids’ hands.”

The children's librarian at Decatur Public Library informed Kiwanis of the Scholastic Literacy program allowing groups to purchase books at reduced costs.

The Little Free Library display cases were designed by David Schwartz, a retired contractor.

“He donated the material and the labor,” Zweck said. “He designed them to look like little houses.”

Kiwanis volunteers will visit the libraries periodically to make sure the shelves are full of appropriate books for children.

“We're going to have volunteers that will come make sure they're stocked,” Zweck said. “Keep them neat, check on them.”

