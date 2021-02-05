Lights. Camera. Action! Holy Family student Sal Sassano to make professional acting debut

DECATUR — Timing is everything.
Shelley Sassano follows a Facebook page devoted to Italian heritage, and she saw a post about a new film, “New York Ties.”
“At the last minute, I posted a picture of Sal, and said, 'If you need anybody extra, here's an Italian who can sing like Sinatra,'” Sassano said. “The boy that was supposed to play Paulie couldn't come and they were trying to figure out 'what are we going to do?' and they called us.”
Sal, an eighth-grader at Holy Family School, has acted in school plays at his own school and at St. Teresa High School. This is his professional debut.
Named for his grandfather, Salvatore, the young thespian is fascinated by his Italian heritage and has always been interested in acting, he said.
“It's fun to get on stage and make people happy and enjoy the show,” he said.
A fan of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr., Sal is “an old soul,” his mother said, and the name of the character was changed from Paulie to Sal to make it easier for him. He will be in Lexington, N.C., Saturday and Sunday to film his role. The story, focused on an Italian family, is a perfect fit.
Producer and lead actor Joey Casolo is originally from Manhattan, and while he didn't want to give away too much of the plot, the story is about two babies left at a church by their Mafia-connected families in the hope that they would grow up without Mafia ties.
“We end up growing up being in the Mafia, anyway,” said Casolo, who portrays Joey Solano. “We're notorious Mafia killers that run and control everything.”
Casolo's co-star is Shay Evans, portraying Angelina Solano, and Sal plays their son. The movie also stars Tanner Martin as Frankie Solano.
The way such things work, Casolo said, is the pilot is a 40-minute teaser intended to catch the interest of a network or streaming service in the hope that they will want to see more and will buy the movie for their platform.
“You don't want to do the whole movie now,” he said. “When you pitch to major networks, you don't want to show them everything, just enough so they want to see more.”
Sal, whose natural hair color is a medium brown, had to have his hair colored to a dark, almost-black to fit the part. He's not nervous, yet, he said, but if the project is successful he might be later.
“I know it's only like a few people (who will be watching him while he's filming it),” he said. “But when it's going on the air for millions of people, I'll be nervous then. But you've gotta be yourself and not be afraid of what other people think of you and do what you've gotta do.”
