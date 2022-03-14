Lincoln Christian University plans major changes, will end some programs

LINCOLN — Lincoln Christian University plans to make major changes in how it operates, eliminating most of its undergraduate programs over the coming years as it focuses on its graduate programs and seminary.

The school is not closing but is changing how it functions, officials said. Current students will still be able to complete their studies, but the school will stop enrolling new students in most of its undergraduate programs after this school year. Athletic programs will also end after this school year.

The university has historically been an undergraduate college with a seminary attached, but recent years have seen higher enrollment in the seminary and graduate programs, President Silas McCormick said. The plan is to follow those trends more directly.

“Essentially, what we’re doing is becoming a seminary with undergraduate as well,” he said.

While the undergraduate degrees will still be offered, he estimated that enrollment in them will be around 50 students.

According to a memorandum issued last month laying out the planned changes, the university will soon offer just two bachelor’s degrees: a Bachelor of Arts in Bible and Theology and a Bachelor of Arts in Christian Ministry. It will offer seven master's degree programs, including consolidating three current offerings into a single Master of the Arts in Theology.

The university will also stop offering its Doctorate of Ministry degree. The churches the university caters to generally do not require a doctoral degree for ministers, and often do not require a master’s degree either. The doctoral program has seen low enrollment in recent years, McCormick said.

“There’s not a lot of motivation to do a doctorate (…) as a result, we get good students in our Doctorate of Ministry program but we don’t get very many of them,” he said.

McCormick acknowledged that students, especially those involved in athletics, may want to transfer. To that end, the school is setting up transfer agreements with other colleges and universities, he said.

He expects the university will end up with around 50 undergraduates and an overall enrollment of around 300 students, compared to over 500 now.

The changes are likely to affect the school’s Lincoln campus as well, McCormick said.

“We don’t have to sell the campus per se, but we do have to do something different,” he said.

There has been some frustration and even anger from some people since the changes were announced, he said. Overall, though, he has been impressed with the grace with which most people seem to have accepted the changes. Given recent other closings of other independent Christian church colleges, people seem glad LCU is looking at a different path, he said.

LCU will also be working closely with some specific churches, including Eastview Christian Church in Normal along with West Side Christian Church in Springfield and Harvest Christian Church in St. Charles, Missouri, to provide its programs. Many of the students are already adult learners who work at churches, which can help provide them with real world experience as they complete their education, McCormick said.

Some of LCU’s courses include a week of intense, in-person study within a whole semester of online courses, McCormick said. In the future, those weeks could be hosted by the partner churches.

The churches will also be helpful in providing internship and experiential opportunities, as well as in providing real world feedback on what students need to be learning, he said.

Title IX investigation

At the same time as the plans are being made public, the school is also involved in a federal discrimination case stemming from a complaint by transgender student Kalie Hargrove. Hargrove worked with the Religious Exemption Accountability Project (REAP) to file the complaint.

She said that she was told by the university to either withdraw or face discipline after the school learned she is transgender, according to a statement from REAP.

Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex in education programs and activities. The regulations apply to all public and private schools and universities that receive any federal funds must comply, but there are some specific exemptions allowed. One is for religious schools which can request to be exempt from regulations that go against their religious beliefs.

REAP is suing the federal Department of Education to end the religious exemption.

Online records from the Department of Education Office of Civil Rights indicate there is a case under investigation against Lincoln Christian University (still named Lincoln Christian College and Seminary in the federal records). The investigation was opened Jan. 7.

The university issued a press release Jan. 26 saying it had been informed of the investigation and was responding.

McCormick told The Pantagraph that the school has since responded and is now waiting on the Office of Civil Rights response.

The timing of the Title IX case and the planned changes are a coincidence, McCormick said. Still, the memo outlining the plan mentions the Title IX case and says the school is hoping to reach a point where it could bring in enough in revenue to be free from federal funding and any changed requirements for the funding.

Sudden and long-term causes

Other recent events have more directly contributed to the timing of the announcement, McCormick said. The school lost around 10% of its enrollment from fall semester to spring semester, largely over dissatisfaction with Illinois COVID-19 vaccination and testing requirements, he said.

That loss of students was sudden but the school has had declining enrollment for around a decade, the memo said. There were more than 1,000 students in the fall of 2012, including 678 undergraduates and 388 graduate and seminary students.

In 2021, fall enrollment was at 537. Most of the loss has been in undergraduate enrollment. Just 184 students were living in the dorms this fall, creating a feel on campus that the school is even smaller than it already is, the memo said.

Along with declining enrollment, LCU has run a deficit for the last six fiscal years and is projected to run one again this year. The last significant surplus was in the 2012-2013 fiscal year, when the school was $808,000 in the black. The following year it ran $414,000 in the red.

The memo is bleak about the university’s potential if it did not make significant changes.

“We believe we have reached the end of our runway in our current model,” it said.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

