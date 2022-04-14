Lincoln College alumni rally to save their alma mater as closure looms

LINCOLN — Lincoln College alumni are still shocked by the school’s sudden announcement it would close at the end of its spring semester in May. They also worry about the impact for current or would-be students.

“The idea that Lincoln College is closing after 157 years is unsettling,” said Jennifer Thomas, a 1996 graduate of the school who now lives in the northwest suburbs of Chicago.

Lincoln announced March 30 that it would be closing after the spring semester. Employees and students were told the news in separate meetings that day, while many alumni found out on social media, including a post by the college on the "Lincoln College Alumni" Facebook page.

Since then, the college's alumni have mobilized on social media. The “Save Lincoln College” Facebook group has more than 2,500 members, including alumni, employees and students. Members have been reaching out to celebrities and millionaires to ask for donations. They had hoped for a saving donation by Friday, and while that did not happen, they are still trying.

The effort has gotten some attention. Mixed martial arts fighter Corey Anderson, a 2009 Lincoln graduate now living in the Rockford area, talked about the school's upcoming closure in a press conference on Wednesday.

“You can hear it in my voice, I’m trying not to cry. That was home for me, man, if it wasn’t for Lincoln, I wouldn’t be here,” he said.

In recent years, Lincoln has started recruiting heavily from the Chicago and St. Louis areas. It is the only downstate Illinois school considered a Predominantly Black Institution by the federal government.

Chicago State University also announced an agreement earlier this week, the first PBI and first Chicago-area school to offer help for transfers.

'There isn't another Lincoln College'

For Lincoln alumni, the impending closure feels like a cycle of grief, said Ali Gaus Pedersen, who knew Thomas when they attended Lincoln in the mid-1990s. She now lives in the Chicago area.

“At some point, it’s just going to become sad again,” Pedersen said.

When Pedersen and Thomas attended, Lincoln was a two-year school. Lincoln started in 1865 as a four-year school, but cut back its programs to two years during the Great Depression.

When Lincoln College President David Gerlach started in 2015, he received approval and started adding four-year bachelor's degree programs in the fall of 2016. Before then, the college had received permission from the Higher Learning Commission to start offering bachelor's programs in 2001, mostly through the Accelerate Bridge of Education program for adult learners at the Normal campus. Options expanded further when the college received permission for two master's programs in 2019.

In fall 2019, Lincoln was at its largest traditional student enrollment ever, at more than 825 students.

But enrollment has dropped since then. When the college announced it was closing, it had 564 full-time traditional students and 143 students in the Accelerate Bridge to Education program.

Lincoln has always been a welcoming place for students who may have struggled at other schools, alumni said.

Pedersen had planned to send her daughter to Lincoln in the fall of 2023. Like Pedersen, her daughter planned to swim for the school. Her daughter has an IEP, Pedersen said, but she would not have had any worries dropping her off for school at Lincoln.

“There isn’t another Lincoln College,” she said.

Thomas said that as a student with a physical disability, the idea of going straight to a four-year school was intimidating. Lincoln was willing to work with her and give her the accommodations she needed to be successful.

“Instead of being just a number, you are a person,” she said.

She continued to turn to that support system after going on to a four-year school, she said. Lincoln tutors and professors continued to help her, with one tutor even driving across the state to visit her and help her when officials at the university would not provide the accommodations she needed.

The fact that Lincoln was a two-year college with students living on campus was a draw for Sarah Bigelow when she graduated from high school in Pittsfield in the early 1980s. She had not really been considering college and probably did not have the grades to get into a four-year school right away, she said. The 1985 Lincoln grad now lives in the Charlotte, North Carolina, area.

“To me, Lincoln was a great fit for me,” she said.

Alumni now worry that losing Lincoln will mean that the students it has catered to and supported over the years — from students who were not ready for a four-year college in the 1980s to first-generation students from Chicago today — will miss their chance to attend college.

“Everybody has a right to post-secondary education, and the bigger universities aren’t necessarily a good fit for everybody (…) without a place like Lincoln, where are they going to go?” Thomas said.

Present and future uncertainty

The school's closure is also a loss for students who are there now, Pedersen said. She predicts that not every student will end up transferring to another college or university.

“All of the kids that are already there, this is going to affect their academics forever,” she said.

Along with sadness, alumni have expressed confusion over how sudden the closure has been. Lincoln College has attributed some of the timing of the decision to a cyber attack in December. The school only regained full access to systems in March, and while no personal information was compromised, full access to enrollment and financial predications made it clear the school would have to close, the school’s original announcement said.

Pedersen wishes there had been more information provided about the cyber attack and more appeals to alumni before now. If they'd had more time, she thinks donors could have raised the needed money, or at least had a better shot at doing so. Even now, she wants to see the college do all it can to stay open.

“Just put up a fight,” she said.

Thomas agrees that if the alumni had known about the problem months ago, the school could have avoided the situation it now faces. She holds out hope for a last-minute donor, though.

“Why didn’t we know a year ago this was happening?” she said.

Bigelow thinks Lincoln is just the first in what will be a larger trend. MacMurray College in Jacksonville closed in 2020, in part due to the pandemic. Lincoln Christian University is redesigning its offerings in response to financial pressures as well, including ending most of its bachelor's programs, increasing cooperation at area churches including potentially using church space and possibly selling all or part of its campus. Illinois Baptist College, which was in Washington, also closed in 2020.

Colleges are also navigating ways to attract students even as there are fewer high school graduates to recruit. The Chicago Tribune reported earlier this week that another 13 colleges in the state are on a federal list for potential closure.

Ohio University Professor Richard Vedder told the Tribune that he expected further closures, especially for smaller, less prestigious schools. Students may not be convinced those degrees are worth the time and money needed to get them.

Bigelow thinks more students are also likely to pick trade schools and other opportunities that lead directly to a job. People are going to be less willing to pay for degrees that do not lead naturally to returns on that investment, she said.

“Are these colleges worth enrolling at, going into debt for?” she said.

John Kielman of the Chicago Tribune contributed reporting.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0