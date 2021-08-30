Lincoln College first-year students down, transfers up

LINCOLN — Lincoln College added 281 new students this fall, including 76 transfer students and 26 international students.

The school now has 702 traditional students at its Lincoln campus.

Information provided by college spokesperson Lauren Grenlund said that the new class, including 205 first-year students, has one of the highest average GPAs and SAT scores in the past eight years at the college.

This year's numbers include increases in transfers, up from 58 in 2020, international students and local students. Students from within 60 miles of Lincoln's campus were up 22%, Grenlund said.

The total is broken down between 631 full-time students and 71 part-time students. The number does not include those who are in the college's Accelerate Bridge to Education program.

In fall 2020, the college had 667 traditional students, down from 750 in fall 2019. The 2020 numbers included 383 returning students, 58 transfer students and 226 first-year students.

The 2019 number was the largest-ever traditional enrollment at the college, according to Pantagraph archives.

