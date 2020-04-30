LINCOLN — Lincoln College intends to open in the fall with residential operations and in-person courses, the institution announced Thursday. Reduced class sizes and visitor restrictions are among options it is considering to enhance safety during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Any plans for fall semester will be in accordance with declarations made by Gov. Pritzker, health agencies and industry best practices,” said Gerlach. “All decisions will have the safety of the campus community at the forefront.”
The closure was a necessary step in the interest of safety, said Gerlach.
In announcing its plans to reopen, the college noted the effect continued closures could have not only on the institution and its students but also the community. Lincoln College has a $53 million annual regional economic impact, according to the Federation of Independent Illinois Colleges and Universities’ economic impact calculator, Lincoln College officials said.
To prepare for reopening, working groups are developing policies on how housing and operations can be controlled or modified to minimize contact and meet safety needs, said Gerlach.
“Other options might include examining class schedules and reducing class sizes, restricting campus visitors and non-students through building access, use of protective equipment, additional sanitation efforts and management of campus gatherings,” he said.
The college noted that Logan County has one of the lowest infection rates in Illinois. There have been seven positive cases and no deaths reported in Logan County, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health website on Thursday.
Gerlach said, “We believe being a small, residential campus will work to our advantage in safeguarding the students, staff and faculty, and families can find reassurance in that.”
A statue of "pre-beard" Abraham Lincoln welcomes people to the Lincoln Heritage Museum on the campus of Lincoln College, 300 Keokuk St., Lincoln. The college announced Thursday it attends to reopen with in-person instruction this fall.