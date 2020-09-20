Lincoln College president speaks out against incidents seen as racist directed at students

LINCOLN — Social media posts with veiled threats and negative comments characterized as racist plus other incidents prompted the leader of Lincoln College to post a message on the school’s website calling for people to “band together to offer support and encouragement to one another.”
In the message, President David Gerlach wrote:
“Unfortunately, the bigoted behavior has not been limited to online activities. Our students have also had to endure vehicles displaying confederate flags driving through campus and incidents of shouting insults and threats. This behavior would be appalling in any community, but it is incomprehensible how anyone living in a city named for Abraham Lincoln could display flags that pay tribute to those who tried to destroy our nation.”
Gerlach acknowledged that the comments come from a small number of people and don’t represent the community as a whole. However, for students who are young and living away from home for the first time, the comments and actions can make them feel unwelcome, he said.
The social media comments do not mention the race of students but use terms such as “animals” and refer to how they are dressed, gather in groups and walk slowly across the street “like they own the place.” One commenter suggested, “Just drive your normal speed and get as close as you can without hitting them.”
Elaine Antenan, founder of Resist Racism Logan County, said some people don’t like change.
“There’s a lot of animosity toward college students — and a lot of students are people of color,” Antenan said. “We are a white-dominated town.”
About 60% of the student body at Lincoln College is Black or Hispanic, while the city of Lincoln is about 90% white, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Antenan’s group raised money for a billboard saying, “Hate is not welcome here,” that went up in July on Woodlawn Avenue by the Logan County Fairgrounds. Enough money was raised through Go Fund Me to keep the billboard up for at least six months, she said.
“With all that’s been going on, people are a lot more amped up emotionally on both sides,” Antenan said.
Lincoln Mayor Tracy Welch was unable to be reached for comment. However, at a meeting in June when he was sworn in as mayor, Welch read a statement on behalf of the city thanking those attending recent rallies, prayer vigils and gatherings against racism and in support of Black Lives Matter.
“The city of Lincoln stands with you to denounce racism and racial discrimination in all forms," said Welch. "We stand by peaceful and orderly protests and we believe that hatred, bigotry and racism have no place in our city.”
In an interview with The Pantagraph, Gerlach called the social media posts “absolutely disheartening” and “disquieting.”
He questioned the judgment of individuals making such comments and taking such actions.
“Read a book, read five books about the Civil War and the legacy of what our country is working through,” he said.
“We’re proud of our diversity,” said Gerlach, who characterized the comments and actions as coming from “an unfortunate small group of individuals.”
He said, “I have had a number of people reach out and ask how they can help.”
Many have written positive messages on social media and a church group is coming to campus to write messages of appreciation with sidewalk chalk, said Gerlach.
Antenan said it’s important to continue to make racist comments and actions “so more community members who are offended will speak up.”
Here is the text of President Gerlach's message:
At a time when our community is facing social, financial, and emotional challenges primarily due to the novel coronavirus, we need to band together to offer support and encouragement to one another.
In the midst of these challenges, I was notified of negative and racially-charged portrayals of Lincoln College students being shared on local Facebook profiles. Several of the comments included threats of violence against students and generally implicit racism.
Ironically, these negative, racist comments came on the same day that our student athletes were selected by the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) as Champions of Character Silver Award Winners for volunteer contributions to the community over the past year.
Unfortunately, the bigoted behavior has not been limited to online activities. Our students have also had to endure vehicles displaying confederate flags driving through campus and incidents of shouting insults and threats. This behavior would be appalling in any community, but it is incomprehensible how anyone living in a city named for Abraham Lincoln could display flags that pay tribute to those who tried to destroy our nation.
I know that the social media comments represent just a tiny handful of individuals and are not representative of the overall Lincoln community. Unfortunately, for students who are young and living away from home for the first time in their lives, a few comments can feel as though the entire community is against them and wants them to feel unwelcome.
Lincoln College brings together students of different backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives which allows us to live and learn together. Our diverse student body enables us to enrich our campus and the Logan County community.
Lincoln College has a $53 million annual economic impact on Lincoln and Logan County. All businesses and residents of the community benefit either directly or indirectly from that investment. The students that are the target of these attacks are the source of that economic impact. Those who attack our students are, in a very literal sense, biting the hands that feed them.
Our students have only a few short years in our community. But, for the rest of their lives, as they pursue careers, build businesses, make investment decisions, and influence others, they will carry with them the impressions of the community they develop during these years. Lincoln and Logan County cannot afford to let a tiny group of hate-filled individuals soil its reputation for decades to come.
Please show kindness and patience to our Lincoln College students, as well as the entire community.
David M. Gerlach, Ph.D.
President
Lincoln College
Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!