Lincoln College switches early to all-remote classes because of COVID-19 cases

LINCOLN — Lincoln College has switched to remote learning for the remainder of the fall semester because of rising COVID-19 case numbers in Logan County and surrounding communities.
Classes were originally scheduled to become remote-only on Nov. 30, after the Thanksgiving holiday. Instead, the change took effect Thursday in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
"In the past 24 hours, an increasing number of our campus population were moved to quarantine," Lincoln College President David Gerlach said. "Despite having high compliance among faculty, staff, and students in following safety protocols, the data presents an untenable situation."
The college has 11 active cases and an increasing number of people in quarantine because of exposure to the virus though close contact. In addition, the number of COVID-19 active cases in Logan County is 88, with total cases listed as 726.
All public areas of the college closed. That includes athletic facilities and outdoor recreation areas, Lincoln Heritage Museum, Lincoln College Bookstore, McKinstry Library and Meyer-Evans Student Center.
“We are making these difficult decisions based on reliable public health data and updates from the Lincoln College Health Services Department,” said Gerlach.
Support Local Journalism
Students will be able to remain on campus through Nov. 20, but they will have to follow campus restrictions and activities will be severely limited.
Dining services will be available on a modified grab-and-go basis but residential students will have to schedule meal pick-up times to provide for reduced density and a safe flow of people in and out of the building.
Lincoln College opened with in-person, hybrid classes in August. It temporarily switched to remote learning for two weeks in September following a spike in COVID-19 cases.
Gerlach said, “I hoped we could finish the last two weeks of the fall semester in-person; however, the health of our campus community is a substantial concern.”
Academic support services, such as advising and tutoring will be provided online. Finals week is Dec. 7-11. The college plans to resume in-person, hybrid learning spring semester, according to college spokesperson Lauren Grenlund.
Watch now: Illinoisans react to Election 2020
Watch now: Illinoisans react to Election 2020
It's been an election like no other, and votes are still being counted. Here's what Illinoisans had to say Wednesday morning about the results so far.
Man on the street - Richard Kellerhals on the election
Man on the street - Joe Zaklan on the Graduated Tax Amendment
Watch now: Tim Spinner, of Decatur, talks about election results
ISU history chair Ross Kennedy reacts to election and politics
Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.