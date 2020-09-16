Lincoln College to resume in-person classes Monday; enrollment down 11%

LINCOLN — Lincoln College is on track to return to in-person instruction on Monday after a temporary shift to remote learning to respond to an increase in COVID-19 cases.
The pandemic and a Chicago Public Schools strike are being blamed for a decrease in enrollment at Lincoln College. Traditional student enrollment is 667 this fall, down 11% from 750 a year ago, which was a historic high for the college.
Because of the pandemic and the strike, admissions counselors were unable to attend college fairs, visit schools or meet with guidance counselors.
In addition, with many K-12 schools switching to remote learning, some prospective Lincoln College students had to stay home to watch their siblings and be the home teachers, said Lincoln College President David Gerlach.
Lincoln College started this academic year with in-person, hybrid classes. It switched classes to online, closed public spaces and suspended athletic practices and contests for two weeks starting Sept. 8.
Gerlach said the action was taken for two reasons. One was to control the spread of the virus as cases started to climb on campus. The other was to ramp up additional bed space for students who were isolating and quarantining.
“I think it accomplished our goals,” he said.
“When I made the decision, it was more about the overall bed space,” said Gerlach. At its height, the college had 13 positive cases in isolation and 21 people quarantining because they had been exposed to someone with the virus, even though they tested negative, he said.
“If we get no further cases this week, we’ll have two isolated students by Friday,” he said.
In addition to on-campus spaces, the college is using the former St. Clara’s Manor nursing home, which was donated to the college two years ago, to isolate and quarantine students, as needed.
A third benefit of the two-week pause was to emphasize to students “the need to stay socially distant, wash your hands frequently and wear a mask,” said Gerlach.
Overall, students have done a good job of complying with COVID protocols, he said.
“I’m fairly certain we had a gathering of six to eight students that may have been part of our increase,” said Gerlach. “I don’t really see any rampant, in-your-face parties.”
There was an outdoor memorial on campus for a student killed in Chicago over the summer, Gerlach said, but he was not aware of any cases stemming from that gathering.
Gerlach is hopeful that enrollment will rebound, perhaps as soon as spring semester. Nearly half the enrolled international students deferred to spring semester because of travel restrictions and U.S. Embassy closures related to the pandemic.
Although freshman numbers are down, Gerlach noted that “retention numbers were very, very solid, almost hitting our original goal.”
The college had 383 full-time returning students, a 6.1% increase over last year.
Enrollment in the Accelerated Bridge to Education program numbers declined from 266 in 2019 to 225 this fall.
College officials noted that, as a primarily Black institution, Lincoln College was not alone in seeing an enrollment decline. According to the National Clearinghouse Research, black enrollment declined by 8% at every type of undergraduate institution compared to a year earlier, with the biggest declines at institutions that cater to low-income students, such as Lincoln College, officials said.
