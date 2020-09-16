Lincoln College to resume in-person classes Monday; enrollment down 11%

Gerlach said the action was taken for two reasons. One was to control the spread of the virus as cases started to climb on campus. The other was to ramp up additional bed space for students who were isolating and quarantining.

“I think it accomplished our goals,” he said.

“When I made the decision, it was more about the overall bed space,” said Gerlach. At its height, the college had 13 positive cases in isolation and 21 people quarantining because they had been exposed to someone with the virus, even though they tested negative, he said.

“If we get no further cases this week, we’ll have two isolated students by Friday,” he said.

In addition to on-campus spaces, the college is using the former St. Clara’s Manor nursing home, which was donated to the college two years ago, to isolate and quarantine students, as needed.

A third benefit of the two-week pause was to emphasize to students “the need to stay socially distant, wash your hands frequently and wear a mask,” said Gerlach.