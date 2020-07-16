Lincoln College to resume in-person classes this fall

Students will be expected to sign and acknowledge they are completing regular self-checks at temperature-check stations.

Most classes will have a face-to-face component, but in-class time may be reduced. Some classes may be delivered in an online format, including all Accelerated Bridge to Education courses.

Residence halls will undergo additional cleaning and common area will be carefully monitored, the college said. A phased move-in will begin July 27 and continue through Aug. 13. A section of the residence halls is being reserved for isolate students with COVID-19, if needed.

“We are mindful of the $53 million annual economic impact that Lincoln College contributes to Lincoln, Logan County and Illinois,” Gerlach added. “That positive impact is dependent on having students on campus this fall.”

New cleaning and sanitation procedures also are being implemented on the rest of campus. Other safety measures include additional hand sanitation stations, protective shields in classroom and office, single-use cleaning products and signs outlining new requirements.