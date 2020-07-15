Lincoln College to resume in-person classes this fall

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN – Lincoln College intends to resume in-person classes this fall, but face coverings will be required and steps are being taken to reduce the number of faculty and students in academic buildings.

“We are looking forward to welcoming our students back to campus,” Lincoln College President David Gerlach said in an announcement Wednesday. “We are confident the precautionary measures taken for fall will create a safe environment for our students, our staff, and the community at large.

Classes will resume on campus Aug. 17.

The fitness center will be closed to the public this fall but the Lincoln Heritage Museum plans to announce reopening plans soon.

A committee that included faculty, staff and administration developed fall return plans following guidance from federal, state and local health officials plus the Illinois Board of Higher Education.

The college will continue to monitor the prevalence of COVID-19 in Logan County and adjust operations and policies as needed to protect the campus as conditions change

Faculty, staff, students and visitors will be required to wear face masks. Individuals my wear their own face coverings but the Lincoln College Health Services Office also will have face masks available.