LINCOLN — Logan County healthcare workers and first responders can have a free lunch Wednesday. It's a “thank you” from Lincoln College.

“Lincoln College is happy to provide a meal to the healthcare workers and first responders on the front lines who spend hours a day away from their families and often miss meals,” said Lincoln College President David Gerlach. “Our institution is appreciative of the hard work of these individuals to ensure the safety of our community.”

The lunches will be distributed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday by curbside pick-up or delivery. Curbside pickup will be in front of the Meyer-Evans Student Center on Ottawa Street. No advance registration is needed for curbside pickup.

College spokeswoman Lauren Grenlund said, “We are unsure of how many to expect since this is the first time we have hosted such an event.”

More than 100 deliveries have been scheduled already, said Grenlund. The campus nurse is helping coordinate those efforts, she said.

Others who cannot pick up lunches can call 217-735-7312 or 217-871-5390 or email cwendlandt@lincolncollege.edu.

The meals will be prepared by the college’s cafeteria staff and all involved will follow mandated health guidelines to ensure everyone’s well-being, she said.

Gerlach added, “Our campus community is incredibly thankful for all front-line workers dealing with the ongoing health crisis and we hope this ‘thank you’ meal will demonstrate that gratitude.”

Lincoln College, like other institutions nationwide, switched to distance learning after spring break in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The college announced April 30 that it intends to reopen as a residential college with in-person classes this fall. However, it is reviewing class sizes, scheduling, visitor policies and use of protective equipment, among several options, to enhance safety.

