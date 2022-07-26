Lincoln Park no longer considered for new Decatur school building

DECATUR – The Decatur Park District has decided against selling Lincoln Park to Decatur Public Schools for a new Dennis School campus.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Decatur Park Board said it “supports the Decatur Public School District’s efforts to improve the learning environments of the children they serve. However, after much consideration and hearing the valuable feedback of the community, the Decatur Park District has chosen not to proceed with the potential sale of Lincoln Park.”

Decatur schools' spokeswoman Denise Swarthout said the district has been in conversations with the park district, but “At this time, those conversations have come to an end, and we will not be moving forward with the project in Lincoln Park. DPS Administration will continue to look for viable facilities and/or locations and will make recommendations to the Board of Education in the very near future.”

The news on June 27 that the school board and the park district board were discussing the possibility of building a new Dennis School in Lincoln Park was met with opposition from community members living in the west end neighborhood that borders the park.

Residents spoke at school board, park board and city council meetings, citing reasons from changing the character of the historic neighborhood, the narrow streets unsuitable for buses and school traffic, and the wildlife living in the park. Various other locations were suggested by residents and other community members, such as the former Woodrow Wilson Junior High, which was owned by an out of state investor and is for sale by sealed bid auction due to delinquent taxes, but board President Dan Oakes said other sites had been considered and rejected as unsuitable, including that one.

Decatur schools has $76 million in remaining federal COVID relief funds, and received a waiver from the General Assembly and Illinois State Board of Education to use a portion of the money to build a new school. Estimates were that it would cost around $38 million to build a new Dennis School in Lincoln Park.

