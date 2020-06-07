Lincoln Trail Homestead offers plenty for history and nature lovers

HARRISTOWN — Now that state parks are reopened after the coronavirus pandemic and summer is almost here, visitors to the Lincoln Trail Homestead State Park and Memorial can enjoy the 80-acre park in western Macon County.
And when they do, they'll be able to see the progress made by a number of committed volunteers, who in the past few weeks were given special opportunities to prepare the park for its public.
Stairs were repaired, brush was removed and vegetation was planted. The restoration began nearly four years ago. “Doing this by hand would have taken us another 10 years,” said Karen Parjani.
Friends of LTHSP board has 13 members. Nearly 400 others are on the Friends list of volunteers. “These are people over the last five years who’ve become more and more interested in the park,” Cinda Farris said.
The park is governed by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.
To refurbish the park, the group received a Community Stewardship Challenge Grant from the Illinois Clean Energy Community Foundation. The Friends were required to raise $7,000 before the foundation would match it an extra three times. The potential amount would be $27,000.
Members of the group raised their portion with presentations and donations through other organizations such as the Decatur Audubon Society.
“Within six weeks we had raised the $7,000,” said Farris, who handles Friends group's public relations. “When people realized what we were doing, the community was so generous. They would just send the money in.”
The generosity opened the eyes of the volunteers. “We really realized the interest the community has and the importance of this particular park, both historically and environmentally,” Cindy Farris said.
The park is known as Abraham Lincoln’s first home in Macon County. “He came here with his family,” said Marge Evans. “But then his family decided to move on. Then he decided to move on. This is where he became a man and started to make his own way in life.”
According to Jim Farris, the historian of the Friends, the Lincoln family stayed in the area only a year. “In the year’s time they were able to build a cabin,” he said. “This was federal land at the time. Macon County was just being opened up to settlement.”
During their time in Macon County, the family suffered through malaria, poor crops and a winter of deep snow. “Thomas Lincoln had his spirit broken,” Jim Farris said.
Thomas Lincoln left the area, headed for Indiana, but stopped in Coles County where he remained for the rest of his life, Jim Farris said.
Although Abe Lincoln found his way to Washington, D.C., he often returned to Macon County as an attorney and to visit friends.
To keep the historical value of the park, the Friends utilized some of the grant money in returning the park to its natural state. “We ended up trying to restore the habitat here so that it is something like what Lincoln would have seen,” said Melody Arnold, chairperson of the Friends of the Lincoln Trail Homestead State Park.
Much of the work included removing the invasive bush honeysuckle with heavy-duty tools and manual labor. According to the volunteers, the plant is not native to the area. “It takes over and shades out the native plants that are underneath,” Arnold said. “It also keeps new trees from growing.”
“They’re bad plants,” said Connie Requarth. “They have berries, but they’re not good for the birds.”
The park has other community features including a playground area, picnic areas, historical monuments and the Sangamon River dividing two areas of the park.
The Friends were able to receive other restoration grants, such as the John Ullrich Foundation. “We planted 75 trees along Memorial Pkwy,” Evans said.
More than 300 wildflowers were added to the park through the Illinois Native Plant Society grant.
Native flowers were planted and labeled around the historical monument marking the Lincoln Homestead. The flowers were provided by a grant from the Wild Ones.
Future plans for the park include QR coding allowing visitors to scan the trees and other vegetation and learn more about the history of the park and the plants.
Although much of the restoration has been funded by grants and donations, other additions are projects handmade by the volunteers, including information boards.
Another portion of the park is not readily accessible to the public and is a project for future endeavors, since it will require much work. “It’s a partnership between volunteers and professionals,” Jim Farris said.
The Friends are accepting other volunteers to help with the cleanup and repairs. “We’ll take as many volunteers as we can,” Cindy Farris said. “But we are working in groups of 10 and they have to wear the masks.”
The work will continue as nature changes the landscape. “It just takes time,” Jim Farris said. “We are trying to establish a sustainable project.”
According to the Friends, the park is an interest for two different populations. The environmental public studies attempts to improve the habitat, while historians visit studying the educational aspect. “Together we’ve been able to attract a fairly large group of people,” Arnold said.
