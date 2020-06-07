Lincoln Trail Homestead offers plenty for history and nature lovers

Members of the group raised their portion with presentations and donations through other organizations such as the Decatur Audubon Society.

“Within six weeks we had raised the $7,000,” said Farris, who handles Friends group's public relations. “When people realized what we were doing, the community was so generous. They would just send the money in.”

The generosity opened the eyes of the volunteers. “We really realized the interest the community has and the importance of this particular park, both historically and environmentally,” Cindy Farris said.

The park is known as Abraham Lincoln’s first home in Macon County. “He came here with his family,” said Marge Evans. “But then his family decided to move on. Then he decided to move on. This is where he became a man and started to make his own way in life.”

According to Jim Farris, the historian of the Friends, the Lincoln family stayed in the area only a year. “In the year’s time they were able to build a cabin,” he said. “This was federal land at the time. Macon County was just being opened up to settlement.”