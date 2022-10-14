Lincoln Trail Homestead to host BioBlitz

DECATUR — Lincoln Trail Homestead State Park and Memorial will host a Fall Mini-BioBlitz at 1 p.m. Oct. 15, at the Railsplitter Pavilion, Lincoln Trail Memorial Parkway.
Instructors, which include Millikin University professors and other volunteers, will direct a biological survey of plants, fungi, fish and birds within the park.
PHOTOS: "A Celebration of Trees" Dedication at the Lincoln Trail Homestead State Park
