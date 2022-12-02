'Lost in America' documentary to be shown at Decatur's Inc Spot

DECATUR — "Lost in America," a documentary on youth homelessness, will be shown at the Inc Spot, 269 W. Eldorado St., at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec 3.
Parking is available directly across from the building on North Union.
The film will be followed by a discussion time and speakers.
The documentary by Rotimi Rainwater covers issues such as human trafficking, the foster care system, youth rejected due to their sexuality, domestic violence and abuse, and includes a closer look at individuals and their personal stories. The young people talk about their search for acceptance and the circumstances that led to their living on the streets.
Contact
safeplacesforyouth@gmail.com or call 217-875-7814.
PHOTOS: Groundbreaking for Inc Spot in Decatur
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
