'Lost in America' documentary to be shown at Decatur's Inc Spot

DECATUR — "Lost in America," a documentary on youth homelessness, will be shown at the Inc Spot, 269 W. Eldorado St., at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec 3.

The documentary by Rotimi Rainwater covers issues such as human trafficking, the foster care system, youth rejected due to their sexuality, domestic violence and abuse, and includes a closer look at individuals and their personal stories. The young people talk about their search for acceptance and the circumstances that led to their living on the streets.