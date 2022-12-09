LSA holds Christmas decorating contest

DECATUR — The most animated entry in the Lutheran School Association's Christmas decorating contest was definitely the Grinch and his dog, Max.

Grinch, as portrayed by 4-year-old Henry Antal, and Max, portrayed by the family dog, Chloe, were outside Mary Antal's classroom in the LSA High School. Antal teaches high school literature and Henry is her youngest child.

As the alumni acting as judges rounded the corner to her room, Mallory Whitt, class of 2020, said, “Awwww!”

The cute factor won the day, with second place going to Kimberly Moore's sixth grade class, who created a 3D snow globe for their classroom door, and third place to Anne Jesgarz's sixth grade.

The Parent-Teacher Organization sponsored the contest, giving each classroom the opportunity to decorate their door, their bulletin board, the hallway near their classroom or whatever they chose, with the winner receiving a cookies-and-milk party.

Teachers usually decorate their doors anyway, said organizer Lindsay Hammer, but the idea of the contest was that they should also get their students involved to make it a class project.

Kindergarten teacher Laura Johnson, who sings with the praise team at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, chose a song for her class' theme: “May your best present of all be Jesus,” while high school math teacher Cindy Kraemer and her students filled their classroom door with math formulas. Even the office staff got into the Christmas spirit, created a large display quoting a Christmas hymn, “Tidings of Comfort and Joy.”

Judge Susan Ferre said she likes three-dimensional art and her favorite was the snow globe.

David Horn liked The Little Drummer Boy display created by the preK class, which showed each student playing a little drum and all the lyrics of the song.

“I just kind of like that, the Christmas theme and it just seems crisp and professional,” he said. “All the others were pretty good, but that just stood out in my mind.”

Whitt, the youngest judge, said her favorite part of the day was running into one of her favorite teachers.

