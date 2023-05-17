DECATUR — The Lutheran School Association said goodbye to the school year and to its current name at an all-school chapel service on Wednesday.

The change, Executive Director Brian Booth told the Herald & Review in February, is in the hope of “breaking down denominational barriers” and drawing in more families and creating partnerships with churches that may not be Lutheran, though the school's theology will continue to be rooted in the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod.

This year's theme, from 2 Timothy 1:7, “For the Spirit God gave us does not make us timid, but gives us power, love and self-discipline.”

“I hope you'll carry with you, wherever you go from here, if you're moving, if you're going to a different school, when you graduate from here, that you don't need to be afraid,” Executive Director Brian Booth told students. “You are full of His light and power.”

He also gave them a preview of next year's theme, “Better Together,” which is also part of the re-branding of the school as Unity.

It comes from Romans 15: 5-6: “May the God who gives endurance and encouragement give you the same attitude of mind toward each other that Christ Jesus had, so that with one mind and one voice you may glorify the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ.”

“I love that idea of being joined together as one voice,” Booth said. “We come together in unity and we give praise to one God.”

The Rev. Aaron Bird from St. John's Lutheran Church brought Teddy, a PawPrints Ministries dog who is still in training.

Other changes include the loss of Principal Joel Witt and his wife, Lisa, who taught art at the school. They're leaving for a new home in Juniata, Nebraska. Several family members, including Lisa Witt's parents and two of the Witts' own sons, live in that area, Joel Witt said, and while he's not ready to retire, they both want to slow down, and Nebraska is home to them. The new school has only 90 students, and he'll also be lecturing at Concordia University in Seward, Neb., which he's looking forward to.

In his absence, two new administrators have been hired who were introduced at the chapel service: Stephen Frech, educational leader, who comes to Unity from Millikin University; and Jordan Hopman, cultural leader. Frech will oversee curriculum and academics, while Hopman will work with teachers on student discipline and overall culture, much like a dean of students would, Booth said.

“I taught at a Christian high school and loved every minute of it, and always had the intention of going back again,” Frech said. “This job opened up and I'm approaching a twilight career anyway, and I thought, 'Why not now?' My son goes (to school) here and we've had a wonderful experience here.”

Booth gave the students a challenge for the summer weeks. He asked them to make their beds every day, which elicited a few good-natured groans from the kids; read the Verse of the Day from the Bible study app YouVersion or just open their Bibles and read a few verses; spend time being active and outdoors instead of in front of screens; and find a way every day to serve others. If they're really committed to self-discipline, he said, he had four more: read for a minimum of 15 minutes a day; spend time each day working on improving some skill; write down three things they're grateful for each day; and go a whole day, or longer, without spending any time in front of a screen at all.

