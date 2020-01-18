LSA students dig deeper into their faith on Prides Day

“The purpose is to put it down,” Livingston said. “Wash it away. You forgive to feel better. You don't have to tell the person you forgave them. Remember, God forgives you and you pass that grace on to everyone else.”

Ryan Pierce, a junior, had thought about someone he should forgive, and why he should forgive that person, but admitted that washing the name off had not suddenly made him feel he really had forgiven the person.

“Maybe it will in time,” he said.

Another station was focused on praise and thanksgiving. Teacher Tony Arsenau told the students that when a friend or relative does something nice for them, they wouldn't dream of not saying “thank you,” yet Christians often forget to thank God for their blessings.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“Think about how God created you to be the wonderfully unique person that you are,” Arsenau told the students. “How he accepts you with open arms regardless of how much you might have messed up. Think about all the things that he's done for you, everything that he's given you, and then write a thank-you note to God.”