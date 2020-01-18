LSA students dig deeper into their faith on Prides Day

DECATUR — One of the most important tenets of Christianity is forgiveness.
The sinner is forgiven by God thanks to Christ's death and resurrection and, in turn, the believer is to forgive others. It's even enshrined in the Lord's Prayer: “Forgive us our trespasses as we forgive those who trespass against us.”
At LSA High School, students are grouped into Prides, a play on the team name of Lions because real lions live in family groups called prides. The school's Prides are small groups that meet regularly for Bible study and to build and strengthen their faith. On Wednesday, the students participated in Pride Day, where they visited eight stations throughout the school, each with a different theme. One was forgiveness.
Students listened to a Bible verse from Colossians urging the believer to “forgive as the Lord forgave you.” Science teacher Andi Livingston, who was leading that session, told the students to think about someone they needed to forgive, and use the provided markers to write that person's name on their hands. Then they went to the sinks in the science lab, where that session was held, and washed the marks off their hands and, hopefully, let the anger wash away with it.
“The purpose is to put it down,” Livingston said. “Wash it away. You forgive to feel better. You don't have to tell the person you forgave them. Remember, God forgives you and you pass that grace on to everyone else.”
Ryan Pierce, a junior, had thought about someone he should forgive, and why he should forgive that person, but admitted that washing the name off had not suddenly made him feel he really had forgiven the person.
“Maybe it will in time,” he said.
Another station was focused on praise and thanksgiving. Teacher Tony Arsenau told the students that when a friend or relative does something nice for them, they wouldn't dream of not saying “thank you,” yet Christians often forget to thank God for their blessings.
“Think about how God created you to be the wonderfully unique person that you are,” Arsenau told the students. “How he accepts you with open arms regardless of how much you might have messed up. Think about all the things that he's done for you, everything that he's given you, and then write a thank-you note to God.”
After they wrote their notes, the students put them on the classroom bulletin board.
In the new beginnings station, teacher Kyle Gilbert passed out slips of paper with this verse on them: “Forgetting what is behind and straining toward what is ahead, I press on toward the goal to win the prize of for which God has called me heavenward in Christ Jesus.”
“Fix a broken relationship,” he said. “Start a new friendship. Read the memory verse until something kind of clicks.”
He, too, asked the students to write their plan to “press on toward the goal” and keep it to remind them.
Art teacher Nicole Christison played praise and worship songs softly in her classroom and asked the students to draw something that, to them, illustrates Psalm 118:24: “This is the day the Lord has made; let us rejoice and be glad in it.”
“I think it's interesting and a little different from what we normally do,” said senior Mallory Whitt. “We normally just sit in our classroom and talk about stuff. This is more diversity and a change of scenery and I think it's more interesting for everybody.”
