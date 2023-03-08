DECATUR — During weekly chapel on Wednesday at the Lutheran School Association, the sound system malfunctioned and the background music didn’t play for one of the songs.

The third graders started singing anyway, and the rest of the school joined in. Executive Director Brian Booth, who joined the school this year, called it his “favorite moment” at the school so far.

It’s Lutheran Schools Week, and the LSA is celebrating with themed dress days, a prayer walk that was held Tuesday evening, and on Wednesday, a service day.

Students at all grade levels participated in service projects: cleaning up the grounds of the campus; filling Bags of Hope backpacks at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, which will be given to local schools to send home with kids over breaks and weekends; making Easter cards for Northeast Community Fund to enclose in Easter food baskets; making blankets for young patients at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield; volunteering at New Life Pregnancy Center’s thrift store, Baby TALK and Northeast Community Fund; cleaning up the wooded grounds of St. John’s Lutheran Church after last week’s high winds; writing “thank you” letters to first responders; and making index cards with Bible verses on them for PawPrint Ministries to hand out during comfort dog visits.

“We want to give back to the community who gives us so much,” said seventh grader William Atwood.

Lutheran Schools Week celebrates the 1,800 Lutheran schools nationwide, with this year’s theme “Making Disciples for Life.”

The theme is based on Matthew 28:18-20: “And Jesus came and said to them, ‘All authority in heaven and on earth has been given to me. Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all that I have commanded you. And behold, I am with you always, to the end of the age.”

Third grade students worked outside, picking up brush that had fallen from trees, replacing decorative gravel, and generally sprucing up the parking lot outside the high school, dragging bags as big as they are to the receptacles.

“We thank God for the opportunity to provide excellent academic preparation for the children we serve,” said the Rev. Bob Riggert, executive assistant for education, youth and stewardship for the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod Iowa District West and a former Lutheran school teacher. “We are most grateful for the opportunity to share Jesus’ amazing love with children and their families. National Lutheran Schools Week gives us an opportunity to proclaim these great blessings within the communities we serve. Our schools are amazing incubators for faithful witness of God’s love for us through Christ by teachers and students alike.”

“We wanted to do a service afternoon, and find some opportunities to give back to the community and work around the school,” said teacher Amy Yusko.

Third grade students made fleece tie blankets for another project a few months ago, Yusko said, and were recruited to show older students how it’s done for Wednesday’s project.

“I just think (celebrating Lutheran Schools Week) is important and it’s a way for all the students to come together and have fun together and share our faith together,” said Cameron Brown, an eighth grader.