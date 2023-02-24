DECATUR – The Lutheran School Association is changing its name to Unity Christian School.

It will still be “a ministry of the Lutheran School Association,” said executive director Brian Booth.

“This name change is meant to help break down denominational barriers that may exist and to invite more churches who believe in the importance of Christian education to come alongside us in this effort,” Booth said. “We are still legally the Lutheran School Association, and all of our theology and teaching will still be rooted in the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. We see this rebranding as a practical, outward action step toward the unity Jesus talks about in John 17.”

That Bible passage, John 17:22-23, reads, “ I have given them the glory that you gave me, that they may be one as we are one. I in them and you in me — so that they may be brought to complete unity. Then the world will know that you sent me and have loved them even as you have loved me.”

The change will take effect this summer, along with raises in tuition costs. Students in grades K-8 will pay $5,490 per school year, which includes all fees. High school students pay $7,490 and that is also all-inclusive, even if the student participates in sports or other extracurricular activities. Members of the five Lutheran School Association churches – St. Paul's, St. John's, Mount Calvary, Trinity and Concordia – get a $1,500 discount.

“Our total enrollment is nowhere near all Lutheran already,” said school board President Jan Bryant.

Only about half of the 400 students at LSA are Lutherans, Booth said. The others represent 45 churches in the Decatur area.

“We've been talking with the board for several months about the future of the school and making sure that we're sustainable going into the future,” Booth said. “It's a really well-rounded plan that we've developed to make sure that we're financially sustainable and can thrive going into the future. So the name change and the rebranding was a piece of that that we felt like helped us appeal to the community as a whole and hopefully take away any barriers that there might be for some people with the name 'Lutheran.'”

Several meetings at various days and times were held with school families to explain what was going to happen, he said.

“Our hope is to get the churches to see the value of Christian education and get behind it and partner with us and come alongside us to impact the next generation,” he said.

The team will still be called the Lions, and the current logo, including “LSA” will be used on some uniforms and spirit wear, but will be considered “retro,” while a new logo, with the lion in profile instead of full face as it is now, has already been developed.

“Our families and student body is already coming from 45 different churches, so let's talk to them and get them involved as well,” Booth said. “If you were to tell any pastor or church that you have the opportunity to impact over 400 students on a daily basis, I think they would jump at that.”

