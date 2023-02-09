DECATUR — Skyler Love and Liiban Debela like to spend some of their time together playing basketball.

This week, Skyler said, grinning, he challenged Liiban to a contest and won.

Liiban, a freshman, and Skyler, in second grade, are part of a program at the Lutheran School Association to pair up older and younger students.

“I think having a school where we have all different ages brings opportunities to do things like this and help the younger students have older students they can look up to, and want to be like when they get older,” Executive Director Brian Booth said. “I think for the older ones, it helps them learn how to care about younger students, and develop compassion and understanding for different age groups. I think it's a great life experience for both sides of it.”

Booth recruited five high school students to be mentors at the beginning of the school year by asking for recommendations from teachers. Those “big kids” were paired with younger students based on shared interests, and Booth sat down with both mentors and younger kids to explain what the program is all about and help them get to know each other. He wanted the older students to serve as role models, but also as friends to the younger kids, to do things together that were fun, but also remember that the little ones look up to them.

Liiban, for example, sometimes helps explain school work to Skyler when Skyler's teacher asks him to, and they clearly enjoy one another's company, with a lot of kidding around and shared jokes.

“I just let him do whatever and I just play with him,” Liiban said. “We just try to have fun.”

He remembers being Skyler's age, he said, and that it was fun to get out of class for a while and do something else for “a breather.”

“He always challenges me and stuff,” Skyler said.

Logan Blundy, a junior at LSA High School, said it's rewarding to spend time with younger students who look up to him.

“When I was younger, I always looked up to older athletes at my school, and it's special to me, a younger kid looking up to us and it makes us feel appreciated,” he said.

Trent Collins said he enjoys the company of the younger students but he also hopes that if they need someone to talk to, they'll come to their mentors.

“They can just talk to me about it, and we can have fun,” he said.

PHOTOS: Veterans Day Assembly at LSA Veterans Day 1 11.11.19.JPG Veterans Day 2 11.11.19.JPG Veterans Day 3 11.11.19.JPG Veterans Day 4 11.11.19.JPG Veterans Day 5 11.11.19.JPG Veterans Day 6 11.11.19.JPG Veterans Day 7 11.11.19.JPG Veterans Day 8 11.11.19.JPG Veterans Day 9 11.11.19.JPG Veterans Day 10 11.11.19.JPG Veterans Day 11 11.11.19.JPG Veterans Day 12 11.11.19.JPG Veterans Day 13 11.11.19.JPG Veterans Day 14 11.11.19.JPG Veterans Day 15 11.11.19.JPG Veterans Day 16 11.11.19.JPG Veterans Day 17 11.11.19.JPG Veterans Day 18 11.11.19.JPG Veterans Day 19 11.11.19.JPG Veterans Day 20 11.11.19.JPG Veterans Day 21 11.11.19.JPG Veterans Day 22 11.11.19.JPG Veterans Day 23 11.11.19.JPG Veterans Day 24 11.11.19.JPG Veterans Day 25 11.11.19.JPG Veterans Day 26 11.11.19.JPG