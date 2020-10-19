Lutheran School Association to close temporarily due to COVID-19 cases

The Macon County Health Department advised the school to close for a minimum of 24 hours to allow for a deep cleaning, but administrators decided the safest choice was to close until Monday, Oct. 26. Parents who wanted to pick up their students prior to the regular dismissal time could do so.

"We want to be proactive in hopes to eliminate any further cases so that we can remain open for our second quarter," said secondary Principal Allison Nolen. "If we should see more cases arise this week in our LSA family, we will revisit and alert families as soon as possible. We know this causes a great inconvenience for families and we apologize for that. We want to do what we think is the safest and best for our school long-term and we feel that giving the building a deep cleaning and fewer contacts over the next six days will help."