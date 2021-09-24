MacArthur High School fight sends student to hospital in ambulance

DECATUR — A video making the rounds on Facebook shows a 15-year-old student at MacArthur High School being attacked and beaten by a group of other boys.
“It was all over social media,” said the boy's mother, Veronica Smiley. “That's how I found out exactly what happened. He wasn't even out of the ambulance yet and somebody sent it to me in my inbox and said, 'Is this your son?'”
Her son was in his classroom, she said, and had had altercations with this group of boys before, when another student sitting nearby suddenly stood up, which her son realized meant something was happening. He stood up, too, and the four boys jumped him. He tried to defend himself, but the video shows them punching him, kicking him in the head, and one of the boys picked him up and slammed him onto the floor, knocking him out.
He has a knot on his head, a concussion, and some bruises and cuts, Smiley said.
“My son called me from the ambulance,” she said. “The school didn't contact me, he did, and said come get me I got jumped.”
She was told that administrators were trying to de-escalate the situation and hadn't yet had a chance to call her. In the video, adults are trying to pull the boys back and stop the fight, but Smiley said she is “not OK” with the way the incident was handled. She has taken her son out of school and plans for him to learn remotely, at least for now, because the boys that jumped him belong to one social group, while her son belongs to a different group, and this isn't the first time the two groups have had problems.
“District administration is aware of an incident at MacArthur High School on Thursday,” said Denise Swarthout, spokeswoman for Decatur Public Schools. “A group of students engaged in a physical altercation in a classroom. DPS staff intervened to gain control of the situation. Administrators are taking statements and meeting with students as the incident investigation continues. Student safety is always the utmost priority — this behavior is unacceptable and will not be tolerated in Decatur Public Schools.”
Canzetta Jackson is the mother of another student who saw the fight but was not involved.
“The district has failed us,” she said, claiming the boys involved have been in trouble several times.
“I know they have protocols and steps they have to take, but that child was down on the ground and they were hitting his head,” Jackson said. “It's just getting out of hand. They feel they can do it and get away with it because they've been getting away with it.”
