MacArthur High School offers 'Weekend Warrior' tutoring

DECATUR — Decatur Public Schools seventh-, eighth- and ninth-graders can get help with algebra at MacArthur High School on Saturdays with Operation Calculus' Weekend Warrior tutoring program.
Two sessions per Saturday are available, 10 a.m. to noon and noon to 2 p.m., April 17 and 24, and May 1 and 8. Limited spaces are available under COVID-19 guidelines.
To register, email RLindsey@dps61.org or call (217) 362-3180.
