 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MacArthur High School offers 'Weekend Warrior' tutoring
0 comments

MacArthur High School offers 'Weekend Warrior' tutoring

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Decatur Public Schools seventh-, eighth- and ninth-graders can get help with algebra at MacArthur High School on Saturdays with Operation Calculus' Weekend Warrior tutoring program.

Two sessions per Saturday are available, 10 a.m. to noon and noon to 2 p.m., April 17 and 24, and May 1 and 8. Limited spaces are available under COVID-19 guidelines.

To register, email RLindsey@dps61.org or call (217) 362-3180.

BACK IN CLASS: Decatur teachers share images from the first week of in-person learning

1 of 8

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Master Naturalist field day

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News