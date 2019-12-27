MacArthur High School orchestra collaborates with Italian choir for recording

DECATUR – Sometimes it is who you know.

Garold Fowler, who teaches orchestra at MacArthur High School, hadn't heard from a colleague in several years until recently. She helped him recruit for a music festival he was working on some years before he came to Decatur in 2013.

Fowler, who holds a doctorate from the University of Illinois-Urbana, wanted the MacArthur orchestra to record with a choir, and his colleague had connections to the Collegium Karalitanum, a non-profit musical association based in Cagliari, Sardinia, Italy. The choir has existed for 43 years and is one of the oldest and most famous choral groups in Italy and Europe.

“Tiziana Hickman lives in Georgia and we only met on occasion in the Midwest,” Fowler said. “Since 2009, we kind of fell out of communication. A few years ago we started communicating again and I presented this project of collaborating with some choir. I didn't know who. I came up with the idea last January. She came up with someone she thought I should talk to, who's a family friend of hers in Cagliari.”