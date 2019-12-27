MacArthur High School orchestra collaborates with Italian choir for recording

DECATUR – Sometimes it is who you know.
Garold Fowler, who teaches orchestra at MacArthur High School, hadn't heard from a colleague in several years until recently. She helped him recruit for a music festival he was working on some years before he came to Decatur in 2013.
Fowler, who holds a doctorate from the University of Illinois-Urbana, wanted the MacArthur orchestra to record with a choir, and his colleague had connections to the Collegium Karalitanum, a non-profit musical association based in Cagliari, Sardinia, Italy. The choir has existed for 43 years and is one of the oldest and most famous choral groups in Italy and Europe.
“Tiziana Hickman lives in Georgia and we only met on occasion in the Midwest,” Fowler said. “Since 2009, we kind of fell out of communication. A few years ago we started communicating again and I presented this project of collaborating with some choir. I didn't know who. I came up with the idea last January. She came up with someone she thought I should talk to, who's a family friend of hers in Cagliari.”
Her friend, Alexxandro Cossa, is a politician who serves in the city government in Cagliari. He suggested the artistic director of the Collegium. Eventually, it all worked out. Over the summer, Fowler created an arrangement of a traditional Italian Christmas song, “Tu Scendi Dalle Stelle,” and one for “Silent Night,” or “Astro Del Ciel” in Italian.
In September, the MacArthur orchestra began recording their musical accompaniment, and those tracks were sent to the Collegium, who added the vocals. The orchestra recorded in the school and faced a few hiccups because the conditions weren't ideal for recording. Concrete walls bounce the sound around and make it sound harsh. They tried recording on the stage in the auditorium, but they could hear the fans from the furnace.
“If we do that again, we know what to do to iron it out,” Fowler said.
“It was a nice experience,” said Damya Plato, a sophomore cellist.
The young musicians are used to playing challenging music, she said, and she found some parts of the music easy but others took more work.
“It wasn't what I was really expecting,” said Monica Smith, who plays viola. “Some parts were hard and we had to keep trying until it was right.”
Violinist Daniel Flores called the difficulties with recording “a few bumps in the road.”
“While we were recording, we kept hearing the hand dryers in the downstairs bathrooms,” he said. “I think it went pretty well and everybody did their part, everybody practiced, and it was a big group effort. I'd like to do it again sometime.”
